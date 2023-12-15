New York City based comedian Kenny DeForest dead at 37 after being struck by car

A Missouri man who dedicated his life to making people laugh died Wednesday, days after getting hit by a car.

Kenny DeForest, a 37-year-old New York-based comic was hit by a vehicle near his Brooklyn home on Friday. A friend, organizing a GoFundMe on behalf of the family wrote that DeForest was “in an e-bike accident.”

He had undergone neurological surgery at Kings County Hospital, a local hospital to “remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed.” DeForest died as a result of his injuries.

The stand-up comedian spent his days after the accident with the people who loved him most, including his parents, family and friends.

“Kenny's final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life,” the post reads.

Ryan Beck, the organizer wrote that his friend’s legacy would live on.

“Kenny's impactful life will continue on through the gift of organ donation. Even in death he will continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of others.”

The funds raised through GoFundMe, about $177,372 as of Thursday, will go towards helping the DeForest family cover the cost of his medical expenses.

Let us tell you a little bit more about Kenny DeForest, once named one of Brooklyn’s 50 Funniest People.

Who was Kenny DeForest?

Kenny DeForest was a comic, writer, actor and a musician. He is most known for his appearances on Comedy Central, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, HBO’s “Crashing,” and TruTV’s “Friends of the People.”

His career began to hit its stride in 2015 when he was named one of Comedy Central's "Funniest People to Watch.”

DeForest grew up in Springfield, Missouri dreaming of becoming a professional basketball player. He attended Kickapoo High School and later Drury University in his hometown, where he also played ball.

DeForest called comedy a “second dream,” joking in his August comedy special that he was only able to make a career as a comic because playing in the NBA didn’t pan out.

“Seriously, its not lost on me what a privilege it is to chase my second preferred profession. You know? Not everybody gets to do that.”

Funny enough, he knew he wanted to become a comedian at one of his basketball games. He was a senior in high school then. DeForest was tasked with guarding Tyler Hansbrough, a future NBA player.

He tells the audience that he may technically have lost that day, but thinks “we all won.”

“Hansbrough got a full ride scholarship to North Carolina. I got this story. Which one’s really better, you know?”

DeForest says there was a specific moment in that game when he became a comedian, saying he threw the ball to Hansbrough knowing that he was about to dunk on him from experience.

“I’m not letting this happen again. Six times is simply too many. He took a dribble to the middle, he was about to go and I just wrapped him up. I just wrapped him up, grabbing my wrist,” he said.

Hansbrough got through him and made it so they were both dunking, both of them leaving the ground. He had a moment of clarity after the ball hit the rim, then his head and finally the stands.

“Oh, I see. I should be a comedian. I should write this down and make it funny, so it doesn’t manifest as trauma. And here I am,” he says.

Where have I seen Kenny DeForest?

There are quite a few places you may have seen DeForest in his tenure as a comic.

Here are some of the places he’s made an appearance

How has the comedy community reacted to his death?

Since the news broke of DeForest’s passing, many comics have taken to social media to express their admiration and gratitude for getting to know someone like him.

Standup comedian Adam Conover wrote on Instagram that DeForest was “was one of the funniest and most beloved comics any of us knew. A tragedy. Watch his special on YouTube. It came out three months ago. It’s beautiful. (Expletive) cars forever.”

Close friend and fellow comic Andy Sandford shared how much he didn’t want to have to make a post about his friend, roommate, confidant, joke machine partner and one of the best people he know. Sandford just wants him back.

“I learned very early in life that things do not happen for a reason. Sometimes bad things happen to good people and they’re gone way too early. RIP brother. You set the bar,” Sandford wrote on Instagram.

Joel Kim Booster wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter that he will “love Kenny forever.”

“One of the most genuinely supportive, funny guys who always always always made me feel welcome in the boys club, never made me feel like a sideshow....I’m going to miss you so much,” Booster wrote.

Love you forever Kenny. One of the most genuinely supportive, funny guys who always always always made me feel welcome in the boys club, never made me feel like a sideshow and told me to fuck’em whenever I was doubting myself. I’m going to miss you so much. pic.twitter.com/5bvBKLaVi4 — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) December 13, 2023

Late Night With Seth Meyers also issued a statement on X after DeForest’s death, writing that “Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young.”

“Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young. His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out. As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM, he wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy- always in service of an original angle and a great joke. It’s a shame we won’t get to see what he comes up with next.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Kenny DeForest, comedian, killed in NYC 'e-bike accident' with vehicle