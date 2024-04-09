Yes, Don Hertzfeldt Is Making a Movie with Ari Aster — but He ‘Didn’t Actually Say’ It Was Existential Horror

Don Hertzfeldt understands why fans are jumping to conclusions after learning he’s already hard at work on a mysterious new feature with Ari Aster.

But anyone in attendance at the fourth-ever screening of his new film “ME” and the Q&A that followed at The Overlook Film Festival can confirm: Don never said anything definitive about what genre that movie would be.

“It’s funny it’s being described as an ‘existential horror’ movie, two words I didn’t actually say,” Hertzfeldt told IndieWire in a text. “I guess maybe it will end up being an existential horror movie in the end, but that’s not really how I’d describe it today. But I also get why people might think that when you squash our names together.”

Hertzfeldt, who thought the news of his and Aster’s collaboration was already out there, confirmed for IndieWire that the film will be an animated feature and did say during the Q&A that it might be a horror movie. He clarified it’s in no way related to “Eddington,” which was announced as Aster’s fourth feature from A24 earlier this spring. That film is described as following “a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations” and reunites Aster with Joaquin Phoenix.

Coincidentally, “Beau Is Afraid” was the impetus for the Hertzfeldt speculation. Responding to an audience member question, Hertzfeldt couldn’t confirm whether the rumors that his past work (“World of Tomorrow,” “It’s Such a Beautiful Day,” “Rejected”) inspired parts of Aster’s anxiety-driven Jewish epic from last year. Planning for a future collaboration speaks for itself, and specifically “ME” and “Beau” do have triumphs in common. Frenetic and soul-shaking, those projects are inarguable existential horrors; hence Hertzfeldt’s attendance at the genre-specific festival.

But details about Hertzfeldt’s new projects are usually limited, and as far as this one goes, fans of the cult short film genius and Aster should consider themselves way in the dark.

Here’s everything Hertzfeldt did say at The Overlook Film Festival… and a screenshot of some texts he recommended we include to let you know what he didn’t.

Question: Any truth to the rumor that Ari Aster is inspired by your work? Specifically for “Beau Is Afraid”?

Hertzfeldt: Well, I have no idea. I haven’t asked him. I mean, I’m working with him now — but I haven’t asked him. But that might answer the question. [Laughter.] I am developing a feature film with Ari and his team and it’s a film that’s been in development for over 15 years. I guess after that long you don’t say it’s in development anymore; it’s stagnating for 15 years.

But Ari has been great. I love his work, obviously. And I think the project is in super good hands with them. They get it. And I guess it’s a horror movie? Like everything else I do, I suppose. But yeah, my fingers are crossed there. That’s one of the projects that’s very expensive and much bigger.

