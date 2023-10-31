Yes, Chase Field's iconic Lemonade Guy is at the World Series. How to see the legend

For only the second time in Arizona Diamondbacks franchise history, the World Series is back in Phoenix. This time, the Snakes are taking on the Texas Rangers in what is arguably one of the most interesting World Series in years, despite what critics have to say.

When the Dbacks became National League Champions last week during game 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies, fans started pointing out the large number of similarities between the 2023 season and the 2001 season, which was the first and only time the Diamondbacks appeared in the World Series until now.

In 2001, pitcher Randy Johnson hit a bird during a spring training game. In 2023, Zac Gallen hit a bird during a warmup. In both 2001 and 2023, the All-Star Game was held in Seattle. And President George W. Bush threw the first pitch of the series both this year and in 2001.

But to hometown fans, perhaps the most familiar similarity comes from the stands, where the beloved voice of Derrick Moore can be heard shouting: "Lemonade, lemonade, like Grandma made!"

Like Granda Made: People love 'the lemonade guy,' from Taylor Swift to pretty much every sports fan in Phoenix

The Lemonade Guy is part of baseball history in Arizona

The Lemonade Guy is a Chase Field icon. He's vended hundreds of sports games in the Valley, including the 2001 World Series. On Monday, he sold lemonade at a Diamondbacks' World Series home game for the first time in 22 years.

"There is nothing like vending a World Series game," Moore said. Compared to the regular season, fans in October are truly showing up in full force, with all three World Series games at Chase Field completely sold out. "There's just a lot more people and they're a lot more excited."

Moore said the energy in the stadium is similar to 2001, but this year stands out even more because the Diamondbacks "had to fight their way in" to the championships through a wild card run.

Another contrast was that the Diamondbacks won all four of their home games in the 2001 World Series, giving them the title. In 2023, Arizona was unable to secure home field advantage and unfortunately lost their first home game of the series on Monday night.

But they aren't known as the "Answerbacks" for nothing, and the series is far from over.

The Lemonade Guy is rooting for another series win. But fans have already made him a champ

Things are different for Moore this year, too. When he's not actively walking around in the crowd, he also now runs a permanent concession stand with his children called Grandma's Made Concessions, located in section 308.

Despite the Diamondbacks' tragic game 3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday night, the fans made it a win for Moore, who's lemonade stand had some of its best sales of the season during the game.

For games 4 and 5, Moore said he just hopes to match his sales from Monday — and see the Diamondbacks win more games, and hopefully the series title, just like in 2001.

Details: Listen for the Lemonade Guy or visit him at Grandma's Made Concessions, Section 308 at Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix. mlb.com/dbacks/ballpark/dining-concessions.

