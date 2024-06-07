Yelp picked Wisconsin's best doughnut shop. Want to guess what it is?

Just in time for National Donut Day on Friday, Greenbush Bakery in Madison has been chosen as Wisconsin's best doughnut shop in Yelp's Best Donut Shop in Every State 2024.

The bakery has two locations in Madison, 1402 Regent St. and 5225 High Crossing Blvd.

Yelp said its list is based on "businesses in the donuts category on Yelp, with a large concentration of 5-star Elite reviews."

Its description of Greenbush on the list said "the shop’s 'excellent' flavors like Cherry and Oreo Cream make it hard to choose just one. The 'reasonable prices' mean you don’t have to."

Marv and Barb Miller opened the bakery March 1, 1996. Their grandson, Taylor Carlson, took over operations in 2016 after he graduated from college and now owns 100% of the business.

"We have stuff like this pop up every now and then and it's cool to get exposure outside of the Madison area," Carlson said. "It kind of gives you some assurance that you are still doing a good job. We hold high standards here and have been in business for over 20 years."

Carlson, 31, worked at Greenbush Bakery throughout high school and college. Late in his college career, he was an intern at the shop as part of getting his business degree. After graduating in 2016, he continued to work at the bakery and took over from his grandparents. His grandfather died earlier this year.

Carlson said business is booming in both shops and he's playing with the idea of opening a new location in the future. He hopes to be able to pass down the business someday to his children.

Greenbush Bakery has a kosher-certified dairy kitchen offering classics like sour cream old-fashioned doughnuts, classic cake doughnuts, cinnamon rolls and fritters.

