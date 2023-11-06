The 'Yellowstone' Team Is Throwing It Back to '1944'

The Yellowstone universe is about to expand once again, as creator Taylor Sheridan is currently prepping three more projects. First up: Season Five, Part Two of Yellowstone will finally finish off the modern Dutton family saga. The end of Yellowstone will then transition to the Matthew McConaughey-starring sequel, currently operating under the working title of 2024. That's already a lot! But Yellowstone fans will also get 1944—the next decade-spanning tale of the Dutton family's past.

Though 40 years pass between the events of 1883 and 1923, the just-announced spinoff series will only jump 21 years into the future. No one from the cast of 1883 returned for 1923, but it's actually possible that some of 1923's younger stars may be the first in the Sheridan universe to carry over into another series. Nothing has been announced so far regarding potential casts, but it appeared at the end of 1923's first season that Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra ( Julia Schlaepfer ) were the future of the Dutton family. Of course, this could all change depending on who makes it out of 1923's second season alive. In addition to 1944 recent premiere of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, we'll also have more 1923 on the way as well.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ - Paramount

What Will Happen In 1944?

Though nothing has been announced just yet, a pretty big war happens in the 1940s. (Obviously.) Spencer Dutton fought in the first World War before the events of 1923, meaning that it's entirely possible that he's drafted to fight in World War II as well. D-Day also occurs in June 1944, marking a major turning point for the end of the war. 1944 may stay in America, focusing on the family's ranching history during a time where most able-bodied men served overseas.

When Will 1944 Premiere?

The next release date for any Yellowstone series is the end of the flagship show. (Yellowstone Season Five in November 2024.) The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have delayed filming of anything new, pushing 1923's second season into unknown territory. It was originally set for late 2023 or early 2024, which is now no longer possible. Likewise, the newly announced 1944 and 2024 spinoffs have yet to see a release date. It's even possible that the fan-favorite 6666 Ranch spinoff has been shelved entirely. But there's no need to head to the train station, Dutton fans. It sounds like there's a massive amount of Yellowstone action heading our way.

You Might Also Like