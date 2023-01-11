'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Couldn't Make the Golden Globes—Here's Why



Yellowstone, the most-watched show on cable television, received its first Golden Globe nomination this year, but its star actor won't be on hand to receive the award if he wins.

Kevin Costner has been nominated for 7 Golden Globes, with wins for Hatfields & McCoys and Dances with Wolves. Still, the actor was emotional over his nomination for his portrayal of John Dutton in Yellowstone. He was planning on attending the awards show with his wife, Christine Baumgartner. But the devastating flooding in California prevented him from making the trip. According to CNN, more than 30,000 people are under evacuation orders due to the historic floods.



Kevin released a statement on Instagram explaining the news to his fans. He said, "Hi everyone, look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might've been turning into watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there. Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. For the second time in 5 years, the freeways are flooded out...We couldn't get back to the house with the freeways closed. No one is sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes.

"Chris had a beautiful dress, and I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her and the people of Yellowstone, my castmates, directors...

"Just so sorry that I can't be there. I really wanted to, and I know how bad Chris wanted to support me. She went out and bought me some gold, yellow, black, and silver balloons, so we're going to sit and watch on television and see what happens. But thank you for your support, and I'm really sorry to the Golden Globes and the International Press."

The Golden Globes air on January 10 at 8 EST on NBC. Stream the ceremony on Peacock.

