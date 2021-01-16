Yeezy Sues Former Intern for Breaching NDA by Allegedly Sharing Confidential Photos

Kanye West's apparel brand Yeezy is suing one of its former interns for breaching a non-disclosure agreement.

Ryan Inwards, who reportedly interned for the company from February 2020 to summer 2020, allegedly shared confidential Yeezy photos on his Instagram account, according to a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday obtained by PEOPLE. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report news of the lawsuit.

The NDA that Inwards signed included a $500,000 liquidated damages provision. By signing the agreement, Inwards would have agreed not to share confidential information on social media, which Yeezy is claiming he did when he posted photos on his personal Instagram account.

The complaint claims that despite multiple cease and desist letters having been sent to Inwards, Inwards continued to "publicly post Unauthorized Materials on social media sites."

Yeezy is seeking punitive damages, claiming Inwards acted maliciously, in addition to the $500,000 for breach of contract and conversion.

A rep for Yeezy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment. When reached by PEOPLE, a rep for West had no comment.

In 2015, West, 43, launched the brand with a debut at New York Fashion Week. The Yeezy look of monochrome streetwear basics has become a celebrity staple, and the brand's iconic sneakers are incredibly popular.

Contact information for Inwards could not immediately be located.