Yeah, that was Lady Gaga introducing Bad Bunny on “Saturday Night Live”

Lady Gaga doesn't speak Spanish, but she can if you like.

Amid a cameo-heavy episode of Saturday Night Live that also welcomed Mick Jagger, Pedro Pascal, and Fred Armisen to Studio 8H, Mother Monster appeared during the live broadcast to introduce host and musical guest Bad Bunny's first performance of the evening.

The 37-year-old delivered the introduction in Spanish, welcoming the Puerto Rican recording artist to the stage as she addressed both New York City and the rapper's home territory by name.

Gaga and Jagger were in New York City together to mark the release of the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds album, which features their new collaboration "Sweet Sounds of Heaven." Gaga joined the Stones at an album release party Thursday night to perform the song for the first time.

NBC Lady Gaga introduces Bad Bunny on 'SNL'

Though Gaga only introduced Bad Bunny — who has long expressed adoration for the Chromatica singer-songwriter — Jagger played a role in two sketches during the SNL episode, Armisen appeared in a pre-taped video, and Pascal introduced Bad Bunny's second performance of the evening. Earlier, Pascal starred opposite Bad Bunny in a live sketch that saw the Last of Us star reprise the "Overprotective Mom" character he debuted when he hosted SNL in February.

respect him ✋ pic.twitter.com/3r5VfXgmWJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2023

Though she served as a musical guest in 2016, Gaga hasn't hosted SNL since 2013, when she also pulled double duty as host and musical guest. Former SNL player Bobby Moynihan stepped in to introduce both of Gaga's performances that night, which included "Do What U Want" with controversial musician R. Kelly and Artpop album cut "Gypsy."

