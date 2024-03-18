Ye Responds To Boosie Calling Cap On Claim He Invented Every Style Of Music From The Last 20 Years

If you let Kanye West tell it, he was there when the Earth was created and carried the wood when cavemen first discovered fire.

The Chicago producer recently claimed that he invented every style of music over the last 20 years, with Boosie Badazz stepping up to tell him he’s wrong.

It is worth noting that Ye specifically called out certain artists by name: The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Drake, Future, and Young Thug. Boosie was not mentioned in that portion of West’s interview with Big Boy TV, but he rightfully felt inclined to respond to the part where the Vultures 1 artist claimed he invented every style of music over the last 20 years. Boosie put out his first project Youngest Of Da Camp in 2000 and broke through in the South around the same time West became a star.

“NOT ALL GENRES NOT EVERY STYLE,” the Baton Rouge, La. artist wrote in all caps in an Instagram post. He posted a photo of Ye holding up a notepad with his quote about his influence. “NOT BOOSIE MUSIC ‼️ YOU CANT RELATE TO NOTHING I RAP ABOUT R YOUR MUSIC‼️NOBODY LISTENS TO KANYE N THE PROJECTS R THE TRENCHES ‼️IM,A GON HEAD N SAY IT ‘ MY PEOPLE DO NOT RELATE TO YOU.’”

“I invented every style of music of the past 20 years. I created this genre. I created Weeknd's genre, Trav, Drake. I'm gon' head & say it, Future & Thug also….. It's called 'making your own money' genre.” -Kanye West pic.twitter.com/6UNsG7rMUX — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod ?? (@big_business_) March 15, 2024

Kanye West responds to Boosie saying Ye did not invent the type of music Boosie makes. pic.twitter.com/NNGuzyaQ7V — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 18, 2024

Boosie Badazz’s passionate response got to Kanye West and made him change his tune. “I JUST SAW THAT WIPE ME DOWN WAS MADE IN 2007,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “I TAKE NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR WHATEVER THAT GENRE WOULD BE CALLED.”

Boosie wasn’t the only rapper to address Ye’s controversial statement. His longtime collaborator Kid Cudi shared a screenshot from Wikipedia which lists him as an inspiration for West’s 2008 autotune album 808s & Heartbreak. He captioned the post with the hand covering mouth emoji, which is often used to imply sass or snark.

Kanye West’s heightened confidence usually doesn’t need a catalyst, but it makes sense given his recent success. His track “Carnival” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, and Rich The Kid went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. With this feat, he became the first rapper to top the chart in three different decades and now lays claim to the longest streak of No. 1s for a rapper, which began with his 2003 hit “Slow Jamz.” Check out the “Carnival” video below.

