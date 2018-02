Set in '70s Kingston and '80s Hackney, Yardie centres on the life of a young Jamaican man named D (Aml Ameen), who has never fully recovered from the murder, committed during his childhood, of his older brother Jerry Dread (Everaldo Creary).

MyMovies, trailer, 2018, Drama, Idris Elba, Aml Ameen, Shantol Jackson, Sheldon Shepherd