Y&R Weekly Video Preview: Kyle, Summer, And Victoria’s Nightmare

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for April 15 – 19 features a parent’s worst nightmare for Kyle, Summer, and Victoria…Harrison and Claire are missing! It will be a drama-filled week you won’t want to miss.

Nightmare!

Kyle (Michael Mealor) is filled with deep regret. He can’t believe he trusted Claire (Hayley Erin) alone with Harrison (Redding Munsell) alone with Claire. Summer (Allison Lanier) warned him over and over, but did Kyle listen? No.

Claire tries to leave the Abbott mansion, but Kyle invites her to stay. Shortly after, he’s yelling to both Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack (Peter Bergman) about Harrison being gone. No, it’s not a game. Harrison is gone, and so is Claire. It seems fairly obvious that she absconded with the little boy.

At the tack house, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) seems confused. Why is Summer there, and why on earth would Claire bring Harrison to their house? Summer lets her aunt know that Claire took Harrison…they’re both missing. Victoria looks horrified to hear the news.

Is that all that’s going on? Or did Jordan (Colleen Zenk) somehow arrange all this without Claire’s help? Time will tell. Meanwhile, check it all out in the video below. What do you think is going on? Let us know in the comments below.

