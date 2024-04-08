For the Tuesday, April 9 episode of The Young and the Restless, spoilers photos show that Tucker and Audra appear to have another talk about getting married.

Scenes From Genoa City

Tucker (Trevor St. John) bought a ring, and he tried to get Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to marry him. However, she wasn’t quite feeling it. In fact, she suspected he was hoping to prove something to his very recent ex, Ashley (Eileen Davidson). We don’t blame her since he insisted that Ashley was the love of his life.

However, lately, for Tucker, Ashley’s out of his life, even though she’s (or some alter who looks just like her) trying to get back into it. But, Tucker says he only has eyes for Audra. While he managed to get her to commit to being together, she wasn’t willing to put a ring on it.

Now, in their suite, Tucker shows Audra the engagement ring. He even pushes it at her, but she keeps him from sliding it on her finger. She looks a little annoyed by his persistence for a moment, but before it’s all over, Audra is smiling as Tucker tries again to get her to say, “I do.” Check it out in the slideshow below. Do you foresee Audra changing her mind?

The best place for true soap fans to be is our Facebook groups. Have you joined? If you love soap spoilers, gossip, and fans as dedicated as yourself, check out Days of our Lives Fans, General Hospital Exclusive, The Young and the Restless Fans, and The Bold and the Beautiful Fans.

The post Y&R Preview Photos: Audra Says ‘I Don’t’…Again appeared first on Soap Hub