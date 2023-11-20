Xzibit talks about his new marijuana podcast, who is on his wish list to smoke with

Rapper Xzibit has a conversation with Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy about his new podcast, the Lasagna Ganja where he explores the world of cannabis with host Tammy, the Cannabis Cutie, and also discusses which celebrities he would like to smoke with.

KEVIN POLOWY: X-to-the-Z, big congrats on the new podcast, "Lasagna Ganja." Man, I could listen to-- I could listen to you talk about anything.

XZIBIT: Oh, that's dope. Yeah, thank you.

KEVIN POLOWY: But the fact that it's cannabis, like, I'm just-- I'm just-- I'm all in. I'm just all in all the more. How high were you when you came up with the idea for this show?

XZIBIT: Actually, I was pretty sober when I came up with it because we got to put-- have you ever heard the phrase "you got to put paint where it ain't?"

KEVIN POLOWY: Mm-hm.

XZIBIT: I see a lot of different podcasts that go out, and it has cannabis involved in it. But it's just a bunch of guys sitting around smoking joints, talking [MUTED]. I wanted this to be more informative. I wanted this to be a go-to platform for people who take cannabis seriously, first. And it's called "Lasagna Ganja" because there's layers to this thing.

And so we try to go through each layer and give it the right amount of attention and education to the people listening because it's not just about people smoking weed and getting high. There is an economic side. There is a political side. There is a medicinal side. There-- there is a physiological side, a mental health side. There's so many different things that add up to this thing called cannabis. And the industry is an afterthought. But it's just as important. So that's why we call it the "Lasagna Ganja." And I think we've gotten off to a good start.

KEVIN POLOWY: Yeah, I mean, you just hit on a couple things that I wanted to follow up on, I mean, because that is, I think, the most surprising thing about the podcast. Like, for the lack of a better word, it's more like academic or pensive or thoughtful, I think, than people might expect coming into it. Like, this is not you guys, like, talking about the best "Scooby-Doo" episodes to, like, get high and watch with, like, Scooby snacks. You know, it's about the culture of cannabis, the sociopolitical aspects, the politics of cannabis, health and wellness, all the-- you guys are having, like, really nuanced conversations.

XZIBIT: Correct. And we wanted to be like that for many reasons. But the most important reason is because as this becomes up for debate as federal legalization, for decriminalization, what it means for each state-- taxation revenue, the-- the amount of people that are still incarcerated for cannabis nonviolent offenses. There's so much attached to it. It's not going to be broken down in one episode and tied up in a bow. These are ongoing conversations that have to happen. And so we want to be that place for these things to happen.

Whether you consume or not, coming and being educated about what's coming across the plate is something that we want to pride ourselves in being the forefront of. It's been-- it's been really dope to be able to form this thing from the ground up and have these important conversations. And at the same time, you know, I'm learning with the audience. I by no-- by no-- by any means am I an expert on everything and everything cannabis.

KEVIN POLOWY: Yeah.

XZIBIT: So, you know, I use it as a learning experience too. So I can go through this journey with the audience, and we all come out with something good at the end.

KEVIN POLOWY: Who's on, like, your wishlist to smoke with? Give me a top three, top five.

XZIBIT: Willie Nelson is my number one. I'd like to smoke with Joe Rogan one day. That'd be good.

KEVIN POLOWY: OK.

XZIBIT: Yeah, yeah, Seth, Seth Rogen too. I'd like to smoke with him. Haven't been able to get him in a room. But this is all going to happen. Oh, oh, who else? Woody Harrelson. I'd like to smoke with him. I heard he's a-- he's a great consumer. So--

KEVIN POLOWY: I think he's smoking again. I know he took a break, I think. But I think he's back at it. I think he's back at it.

XZIBIT: Yeah, these are all things that are going to happen eventually. I'm going to speak it into existence.