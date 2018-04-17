‘xXx 4’ in Works With Vin Diesel to Star, DJ Caruso Back as Director

Production on Vin Deisel’s fourth installment of “xXx” is slated to go into production this December as DJ Caruso also returns as director, it was announced Tuesday.

Diesel and The H Collective have also purchased full franchise rights from Revolution Studios. Revolution Studios retains its rights to the first three films.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce with Diesel, Samantha Vincent for One Race Films and The H Collective.

Also Read: 'xXx 4' to Lead Slate of New Movie Production, Financing Firm The H Collective

The “xXx” franchise, which includes “xXx,” “xXx: State of the Union,” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” has collectively grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box-office.

The H Collective CEO Nic Crawley said: “During my time at Paramount I was lucky to be involved in the development and distribution of xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The response from the Chinese box office was unprecedented. Bringing the next installment of the xXx franchise to The H Collective complements our diversified slate and mission to produce content for a global audience.”

Diesel has starred in and produced the five highest-grossing films in the massively successful “Fast” franchise. He voices ‘Groot’ in both the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and will also appear in Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” this April.

Also Read: 'XXX' Director Rob Cohen Sets Female Superhero Film 'Razor' as Next Project

Caruso directed the franchise’s previous installment “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” and is best known for his work on DreamWork’s thriller “Eagle Eye” starring Shia LaBeouf and Michelle Monaghan, as well as “I am Number Four” for Touchstone Pictures and “Disturbia” for Paramount. His TV credits include “The Shield” for FX which earned two Golden Globe wins.

The H Collective, who will finance “xXx 4” alongside investment partners including Sparkle Roll Media, HCH Media, Dadi Cinema, and Angeleno Studio, is currently in production on an Untitled Horror Feature produced by James Gunn starring Elizabeth Banks and is also in post-production on Christopher Cantwell’s “The Parts You Lose.”

Diesel is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Caruso is represented by CAA and Media Talent Group.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Vin Diesel Closes Deal to Star in Sony's 'Bloodshot'

'Get Christie Love' Reboot From Vin Diesel, Courtney Kemp Gets Pilot Order at ABC

Vin Diesel Sued, Again, Over 'xXx' Sequel