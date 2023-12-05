Xolo Maridueña Dedicates Rising Star Award To ‘Blue Beetle’ Director Angel Manuel Soto At Critics Choice Celebration Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements

Xolo Maridueña received the Rising Star Award at the Critics Choice Celebration Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements. The Blue Beetle star was not able to make it to the event at the Fairmont Century Plaza but pre-recorded a message.

“This is a very high honor for me,” Maridueña said in his video message acceptance speech. “I really feel like the Critics Choice Association are able to help me grow into my name, so thank for this recognition.”

Maridueña went on to say that there wouldn’t be a recognition for him if it weren’t for Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto.

“This is a project that has forever changed my life before even the first day of filming,” Maridueña added. “And it’s because you protected us, Angel, because you understood the story that needed to be told, and you made sure that not only the actors and everyone in front of the camera was safe and welcomed, but everyone behind the camera as well.

He continued, “I don’t know how myself, my family, my ancestors, we will be able to repay you but I hope that this award is a constant reminder of the history that you made and I know that we will get to do it time and time again.”

Soto was the one who presented Maridueña with his award and said that he was “proud” of the actor for “bringing life” into Blue Beetle “that has meant so much to so many comic book fans around the world.”

“But also, it has meant a lot for little kids that never saw themselves represented as heroes,” Soto added.

Soto noted that up until now, he had only seen people like him as villains, “And f**k them,” he said before saying it was time to be “the heroes of our own stories.”

