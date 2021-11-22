Attention all gamers! Walmart+ members can get early access to the Xbox Series X and S

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to these sought-after consoles, time is of the essence! (Photo: Microsoft)

Stop everything! We hear Xbox Series X/S may be available today — but only for Walmart+ members. has the Xbox Series X ($499) and the Xbox Series S ($299) in stock and ready to go!

Haven't heard of Walmart+? Membership has a host of benefits. Walmart+ can deliver groceries, holiday emergency needs (turkey! gifts! tape!) and more to your door fast. Shipping is free too, which means you can have gifts sent directly to distant friends and fam. And you'll save big on prescriptions and fuel. So. Many. Perks. And when you sign up for Walmart+ you get access to Black Friday deals four hours early!

You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, but a quick three question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Here’s the lowdown:

The Xbox Series X/S is sure to be one of the most sought-after items for the holidays this year, so now's the time to pounce. We've also listed the very best video games on sale at Walmart too — just keep scrolling.

Grab the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X while you can. (Photo: Microsoft)

Next generation gaming

The Xbox Series X/S is a beast, with stellar graphics, audio and motion — and it’s positioned to tide you over for the next several years with top-of-the-line games like Watch Dogs: Legion, The Ascent, NBA 2K21, The Medium, Halo Infinite and Cyberpunk 2077 and so much more.

There are two versions of the console. The Series X is a 4K model that comes with a disc drive, so you can use it with older Xbox games since it’s backwards-compatible. It can even play a few games from the original Xbox, which was released back in 2001. It’s also a Blu-ray player with 16GB of memory and 1TB of on-board storage.

Story continues

The Series S isn’t 4K, but rather Quad HD with a resolution at 1440p. It doesn’t have a disc drive, so if you want to play games or watch movies, you’ll have to download them from the Microsoft Xbox Store. The console has 10GB of memory with 512GB of solid-state storage inside.

Whether you’re new to gaming or looking to upgrade your old Xbox One, the new Xbox Series X/S will keep you more than occupied for many years to come. Good luck and happy gaming!

Ready to play? Check out these stellar video games sales:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

