X-Men movie 'New Mutants' pushed back to 2019, 'Deadpool 2' bumps up

Hot off the heels that the Gambit movie lost Gore Verbinski as its latest director, 20th Century Fox has shifted some release dates for its X-Men properties.

The highly anticipated Deadpool 2 is moving up to May 18 instead of its original June 1 date, which shifts the Ryan Reynolds movie ahead of Solo: A Star Wars Story (due May 25) by one week.

Most shocking, though, is that Josh Boone’s horror-tinged version of New Mutants, starring Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams, has moved from April 13 to Feb. 22… of 2019.

Finally, Channing Tatum’s long-delayed Gambit has been pushed back from Feb. 14, 2019, to June 7, 2019. That film has struggled to hold onto a director with both Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) and Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) having previously exited the film before Verbinski.

As of now, Simon Kinberg’s adaptation of Dark Phoenix will stick to its original Nov. 2, 2018, date