X-Men & Fantastic Four aren't coming to MCU just yet

Marvel fans thrilled over the prospect of Deadpool and the X-Men mixing it up with Spider-Man and the Avengers in the MCU shouldn't hold their breath just yet.

The long-awaited crossover that had seemed like an impossibility for over a decade suddenly became a reality in a matter of weeks late last year, when Marvel's corporate overlord Disney agreed to purchase X-Men and Fantastic Four studio 20th Century Fox.

Disney boss Bob Iger subsequently confirmed that the "X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool" would ultimately be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, without offering a specific timeline.

And it turns out that there's still no timeline, if you believe Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. In a recent interview with Vulture, Feige indicated that any such talk would only begin once Disney and Fox's deal is approved by regulators.

"[A crossover] would be years away," he stressed. "We've announced everything through 2019, so none of those would be adjusted."

When pressed about a possible timeline for integrating the two shared universes, Feige would only say: "We're not thinking about it. We're focusing on everything we've already announced.

"If and when the deal actually happens, we'll start to think more about it. Until then, we have a lot to do."

In other words, he doesn't want to talk about any such crossover right now. Feige is instead focused on the next two Avengers movies, both of which are poised to forever change the MCU regardless of whether any fan-favourite superheroes are actually killed off.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US. Avengers 4 will follow on April 26, 2019 in the UK and May 3, 2019 in the US.

