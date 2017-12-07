'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' heading into space as first details emerge

Jennifer Lawrence returns for Dark Phoenix and it looks like Mystique is wearing a classic yellow and dark blue costume. (20th Century Fox)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will send your favourite mutant heroes somewhere they’ve never been before: into outer space.

Entertainment Weekly has the exclusive first look at the upcoming 2018 X-Men movie along with the first plot details which promise the fourth film in the reboot series will be “the most sinister, and somber, chapter in the saga and includes a massive twist halfway”.

Jennifer Lawrence, returning as Mystique, says the film heads into space very early on, and an incident up there sets the events of the film in motion.

“We have really great action scenes and we go to space like within the first five minutes of the movie. So it’s definitely exciting but emotionally all these characters are taking the biggest, most extreme dives than they have in the whole series.”

Dark Phoenix is set in 1992, about 10 years after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse (don’t get us started on the crazy timelines in these films), and sees Charles Xavier’s X-Men recognised as national heroes.

This new found status leads to them embarking on a deep space rescue mission where a solar flare hits the X-Jet, imbuing Jean Grey (Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner) with “a malevolent, power-hungry new force”. She then faces an identity crisis as she begins to turn into the super-powered Dark Phoenix of the title.

Jean Grey's turn to the dark side has been tackled before in X-Men 3, but fans did not approve. (20th Century Fox/EW)

X-Men: The Last Stand already told a version of this classic comic story line, but it ended up being a truncated subplot, and Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg said he felt the time was right to give it another shot.

The preview from Entertainment Weekly’s big First Look issue also gave us our first proper glimpse of Jessica Chastain’s mysterious peroxide blonde – or albino? – villain.

Jessica Chastain in X-Men: Dark Phoenix (20th Century Fox/EW)

The Molly’s Game star plays an “otherworldly shapeshifter” who comes into contact with Jean Grey. She describes her as “quiet but brutal” explaining “Simon and I were talking about the character and I said, ‘I keep thinking of the vet who tells you you need to put your dog down’. There’s something very clinical about it.”

In other images the X-Men can be seen attending a funeral. But whose isn’t clear.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Sophie Turner, Evan Peters, Nicholas Hoult and many more is coming to cinemas in 2018.

