X-Men ’97 #3 Answers an Age-Old X-Mansion Question

It is something of a running gag in the X-Men comics how often their home base, the X-Mansion, is destroyed. Between Sentinels, anti-Mutant terrorists, and various villains, the Xavier School has been repeatedly demolished. Yet it always manages to be rebuilt in record time, ready for the next issue. X-Men ’97 #3 offers an explanation for how this is accomplished so quickly.

Written by Steve Foxe, with art by Salva Espin, X-Men ’97 #3 finds the team separated and under attack by three different teams of villains. One of them, a cyborg Mutant called Hazard, attacked the X-Mansion and Cyclops, Jean Grey and Beast. Hazard had a grudge against Professor X, and was determined to destroy everything he had created, starting with the Xavier Institute. However, his destructive powers met their match in one of the X-Men’s creative ability.

Jean Grey Psychically Rebuilds the X-Men Mansion

(Image Source: Marvel / Salva Espin)

Using her telekinesis, Jean Grey was able to undo the damage Hazard did almost instantly. This show of force apparently scared him enough to send him running. However, the timing of his attack did not seem coincidental, coordinating as it did with the other attacks on the team.

(Image Source: Marvel / Salva Espin)

Later, as the team discussed their respective trials, the attack on the X-Mansion was mentioned. Again, Cyclops confirmed that Jean Grey used her powers to rebuild their home almost instantly. However, the strain left her exhausted, given her recently diagnosed pregnancy.

While it is not certain that Jean Grey is responsible for rebuilding the X-Mansion every time it is attacked, it would explain a lot. As rich as Professor X is, even he would probably find difficult to hire contractors and construction crews to keep rebuilding his home on a regular basis. It might also explain why Jean Grey always seems to be exhausted in the X-Men Animated Series.

X-Men ’97 #3 is now available at comic shops everywhere.