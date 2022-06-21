'X Factor' star Tom Mann reveals fiancée died on their wedding day: 'I am completely broken'

The X Factor alum Tom Mann shared heartbreaking news, revealing his fiancée, Dani Hampson, died hours before their wedding. The couple, who share 8-month-old son Bowie, were set to tie the knot on Saturday. The cause of her death is not yet known.

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the [altar]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle," the 28-year-old singer wrote on Monday. "I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

Mann, who competed on X Factor as part of the boyband Stereo Kicks, and Hampson were supposed to marry in 2020 but postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted," he continued. "I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was."

Hampson, 34, was a publicist. She was also a dancer and worked with Harry Styles, the Spice Girls and Little Mix. Mann said she was "the most beautiful person inside and out" who had "the most incredible soul."

"We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time. My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever," he concluded.

Many stars left comments of support.

"Love you brother," Lewis Capaldi shared.

"I'm thinking of you non stop… You are so strong. Here for you always," Ellie Goulding wrote.

"Heartbroken for you. A beautiful soul that will live on. Thinking of you all," Spice Girls Emma Bunton commented.

Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby added, "I will honour my best friend by being there for you and Bowie always. You know this, and i know Danielle would know this too... Bowie will always know the magic, and sparkle, and beauty of his mummy. All she ever wanted, and especially on your day was to marry you. I promise you this. She's already so proud of you. We all are."