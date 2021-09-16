Fan favorite 'The X Factor' star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a singer who competed on The X Factor in 2012, has died. The minister was a fan favorite on the U.S. version of the show, getting a yes from all four judges: Simon Cowell, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and L.A. Reid.

According to Combs's obituary, he died Friday "after a brief illness." It was not related to COVID-19, his wife, Katrina "Kay" Combs, tells TMZ, but was the result of kidney failure. He was 49.

Freddie Combs, who appeared on the second season of The X Factor in the U.S., has died. (Fox via YouTube)

"Freddie spent most of his life in ministry preaching the gospel and singing praises to his Lord Jesus Christ," his obituary reads. "He has touched countless lives and their ministry will continue to do so."

Freddie also appeared on a TLC special called Ton of Love, which documented his weight-loss journey. Katrina tells TMZ that her husband was working on his health over the last decade, getting down to 385 lbs. from 920 lbs.

"I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend," she adds.

Freddie wowed judges during his audition for The X Factor with his rendition of "Wind Beneath My Wings," which he sang from his wheelchair. Catch his performance below.