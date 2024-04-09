Wynonna Judd's Daughter Arrested After 'Exposing' Her Chest At Busy Intersection

Wynonna Judd's 27-year-old daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, has been with indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, both of which are misdemeanor crimes.

This is not the first time Kelley has been arrested. On August 28, 2021, she was placed behind bars for a probation violation connected to a 2016 possession of meth arrest.

She was also arrested on May 1, 2023, for violating an order of protection and restraining order, in addition to violation of parole.

Grace Pauline Kelley Arrested Over The Weekend

According to AL News, Kelley "exposed her chest and lower body at the busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook" on Friday, April 5.

Grace Kelley is reportedly still in jail and has a $1,000 bond.

She was also arrested in 2017 on several charges, including making, selling, and distributing methamphetamine and then leaving a court-mandated drug recovery program early.

Grace Kelley's Troubling Past

According to The Sun, she was granted parole in April 2021, but was arrested once again in August of that same year for violating her probation. She was released from prison in December 2022.

Then, in 2023, Grace served a five-month sentence at following a May 2023 arrest for violating parole and an order of protection, according to The U.S. Sun.

Grace Kelley was pregnant in 2022 while behind bars, according to fellow intimate Florence Fort. “Grace got pregnant when she was out on parole,” Fort told The Sun. “When I was at the jail with her, she was pregnant. She had her baby’s name picked out. She was excited.”

She reportedly tried to keep her mom in the picture for the baby's sake. “She would call Wynonna all the time,” Fort added. “She talked to her mom a lot. We even gave her a baby shower in jail, and her mom called in the middle of it.”

Wynonna Judd On Being A Mom

In 1997, shortly after she birthed her two children, Wynonna Judd spoke out on what it was like to be a new mother.

“I don't really give a rat's butt about what the world thinks. I used to do anything for acceptance. Now as a mother, I stand there and say, ‘Here's who I am; take me as I am'," she told the Tampa Bay Times. "Lots of singers, their identity is focused on the stage. Now I have a separate identity from that stage. I come home and I'm a mama."

She went on to say, "There's a confidence that a lot of people have commented on lately. You can lose 50 pounds or buy a great car and still be the same desperate person. It comes from inside. The spirit doesn't get fed enough in this business. I'll find it through my babies and God, not on the charts."

Wynonna Judd Says Her Daughter 'Is The Strongest Judd Woman'

In 2022, Judd spoke highly of her daughter. “I will tell you this. My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our 'herstory,’ ” Wynonna said on Fox Nation's 'The Pursuit! with John Rich'.

Adding, "She's healthier than I was at 23. How she got there — I would not go that way, but I was also sequestered. I was on a bus with my mother. Kind of hard to get in trouble. So that could have been me, John, if I didn't have music.”

Wynonna Judd Says Goodbye To Her Mother, Naomi Judd

Wynonna Judd lost her mother, Naomi Judd, at the age of 7. Her tragic death came just three weeks after she and her Wynonna announced their come-back tour.

Naomi took her own life at her home in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. According to her autopsy, her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, said in a statement. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

At her mother's ceremony, Wynonna spoke out. “I’m gonna make this fast because my heart’s broken and I feel so blessed,” she said, through tears. “It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and blessed. Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing because that’s what we do.”