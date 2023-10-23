Wynonna Judd reflects on her career, grieves her mother and records a new album

Country singer Wynonna Judd talks with Yahoo Entertainment’s Lyndsey Parker about grieving the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, persevering through mental health struggles and suicidal thoughts, and her new upcoming album, A Tribute to the Judds.

Video Transcript

LYNDSEY PARKER: I'm really excited to speak with you. You know, obviously, there's a lot going on. There's the tour. There's this tribute album. I just-- there's so many people on this tribute album that are your peers, your disciples, your-- the people that influenced you. It must feel like, four years on, a really amazing moment to have all these people on this record.

WYNONNA JUDD: Wow! What a great beginning to an interview. That was awesome. I have a two-sided answer to your question. And number one, my first practical comment is, I'm getting older, and I'm starting to get tributed-ed-ed. And it feels really strange because I feel so alive and so young in my spirit, and my musical journey is just getting started.

There's the other side of me, now that Mom is gone, that says, absolutely, we should honor this music and not forget where we come from kind of thing. Mom and I started in 1984. And what we did was historical. We made "herstory." And this album is a tribute to that. That, to me, makes total sense.

LYNDSEY PARKER: That's amazing. It's-- I was, at some point, going to ask you how you're doing these days with-- obviously, you mentioned your mother is gone. And now you're revisiting all your old material. But you seem to be in a really good place.

WYNONNA JUDD: I'm peacefully optimistic most of the time. And then when I'm not, I'm in hell. And it's the weirdest thing. Grief is a funny, weird, wacky, mysterious process. And I-- I'm about to cry right now just because if I'm looking out at the clouds and I see these beautiful sky spots in the middle of all this darkness on the farm and I see crows flying, and I look down and I see the miniature donkeys and I see the pigs and the chickens are over there and the dogs are downstairs and I feel so alive, yet there's death, you know, that I'm dealing with.

And so there's life after death. And when the death happens, it's just so painful and so incredibly dark. And I just sit there, and I close my eyes and I breathe. And I squeeze my butt together, and I go, I can make it through this. And I just keep breathing really deeply until I feel better.

LYNDSEY PARKER: I think you're so relatable. You mentioned therapy. And even at the Ryman memorial for your mother, you talked about family therapy. I mean, do you have any stories of your fans basically saying the fact that you are so open about what you're going through is helpful to them?

WYNONNA JUDD: Yes. I'm still reading the cards and letters, by the way, from the funeral time period. And I look at these letters, and I see people say, you know, I got into AA or I go to therapy now because of the Judds. We're dysfunctional, like any other family. And Ashley and I are-- she and I are so smart in terms of our own worldviews. [LAUGHS] And we have to remember, you can either be right or you can be loved. And it's important to remember that.

LYNDSEY PARKER: Since we're talking, obviously, about this tribute album coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the Judds and I was saying how you grew up in the spotlight, there's all the famous, wonderful legends about how your mother, about how much she hustled to get you this RCA deal that we're celebrating the 40th anniversary of. Do you-- did you want that at the time? Obviously, I feel you were born for stardom and the spotlight. But was this something that was more her idea and you were dragged along? Like, what was the--

WYNONNA JUDD: I was really angry with Mom for the first couple of years, I'll be honest, because I felt like I got tricked into doing something I didn't sign up for. And the reason I say that is because I signed up for music, I didn't sign up for the fame and the fortune. I went from welfare to millionaire. And that's just too much for a 17-year-old.

And anybody will tell you, winning the lottery is a really weird-- and if you read about most of the people, they lose everything that they won because people don't know how to process money, and they don't know how to process all the stuff that comes at them. I was mad at Mom because-- I remember telling her the first time on stage, I remember this like it was yesterday, I said, "I want to go home." And she looked at me and she said, "Just sing."

LYNDSEY PARKER: So do you think you would have ended up on this path, country music, you know, country stardom, had you not had that push when you were a teenager from your mom?

WYNONNA JUDD: Would not. I don't have the ambition at that point in my life. I'm 17, and I don't even have a boyfriend. And I don't know what to do, and I've just gotten out of high school, and just graduated from high school. And I attempted suicide at 17, and then I got a record deal.

LYNDSEY PARKER: Oh, I'm so-- I didn't know that. I'm so sorry about that.

WYNONNA JUDD: Part of the story. It's part of the story. It's what's made me as strong as I am today. That's why I can talk about it because I didn't-- it obviously didn't work, and I'm still here. And I'm--

LYNDSEY PARKER: I'm glad. Yeah, obviously--

WYNONNA JUDD: --I'm an advocate, I'm an advocate for people choosing to stay. I'm working on a new record right now.

LYNDSEY PARKER: Yeah, I'm excited about that.

WYNONNA JUDD: And I'm singing as much as I've ever sung in my entire life, with as much conviction as I've ever had in my life. And I feel so strong. And yet, that's today. Tomorrow, we don't know. I'm writing a song called "Get It." And it's going to relate to every single person out there that wants to get it. Whatever it is, get it. Get up and get it. And I'm on my way to absolutely being on fire. I'm doing it, man. I'm making it happen. And I'm there, and I'm present. And I'm fully engaged. I could not be more alive.