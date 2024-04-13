Wynonna Judd’s daughter thinks her mom blocked her number after getting slapped with prostitution charges: ‘She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s–t’

Wynonna Judd’s daughter says her famous mom won’t take her calls.

“I think she’s blocked my number,” Grace Kelley told The Post during an exclusive phone interview from jail.

Kelley, 27, is cooling her heels in Alabama’s Elmore County Jail after being arrested April 5 for indecent exposure.

This week, she was slapped with an additional soliciting prostitution, according to jail records.

Grace Kelley/Facebook

Kelley is being held on a $2,000 cash bail at Elmore County Jail in Wetumpka, AL. Elmore County Jail/MEGA

“My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s–t.”

Kelley, who said she lives “here, there and everywhere,” is being held on a $2,000 cash bail.

She said no one from her famous family, including her actress aunt Ashley Judd, or her brother Elijah, a “game warden in the state of Tennessee,” has contacted her.

She wonders if her grandmother Naomi Judd’s suicide in 2022 contributed to her misfortune.

“I don’t know if when my grandma shot herself she like cursed me,” she said.

Cops said they spotted Kelley holding a sign that said “Ride for a Ride” on the side of the road in the Montgomery suburb of Millbrook.

“I was doing it honestly. I literally had a sign that was like, ‘Help me with my ride,'” Kelley insisted.

WireImage

When officers from the Millbrook Police Department first approached her, she said, “I gave them all my information. I was like, ‘I’m not doing anything wrong. I don’t have any drugs on me.'”

As she crossed the street, away from the cops, she heard sirens.

“The officer that pulled up, he literally told me to get on my f–king knees . . . so I get on my knees and put my wrists out and I said, ‘I am going to keep walking that way because I have a right to travel,'” she recalled.

“He’s like, ‘If you walk that way I’m going to take you to f–king jail.'”

She said she was initially charged with criminal impersonation.

“I said, ‘Well, I hope your body camera is working because I’m gonna have your ass in f–king court because I just gave you all my correct information.”

After her identity was confirmed, she claims her charges were changed to disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations.

She said that was only the beginning of the nightmare.

“They done me wrong, they put me in this chair where they had me strapped down where it literally broke skin. They put me in a padded room with a hole in the floor and they put the lights off on me and I was in there for three days strapped to a chair. No water, no toilet, no nothing,” she claimed.

“My wrists are literally scabbed over from the restraint chair because they did it so tight on me because I was basically cussing all of them, telling them to go to hell because they had no reason to arrest me. When I go to court, all this sh-t will be dropped.”

On her third day in jail, Kelley was hit with the indecent exposure charge, she said.

Tennessee Department of Corrections

She claimed she was never dressed indecently.

“I was wearing a bra, ok? On top of my bra I had on a sports bra. On top of that, I had on a T-shirt,” she said. “There are women that go jogging every morning in just sports bras.

“On my bottoms, I was wearing a skirt and I had panties on, not a thong, actual underwear. No nipple was shown. No vagina was shown. Nothing was exposed.”

She believes authorities are treating her differently because of her pedigree.

“Cause of who my family is, it’s either a blessing or a curse, it’s almost like they’re trying to throw the book at me. It’s like, ‘Let me do everything I can to make your life hell.'”

Kelley welcomed a daughter, Kaliyah Chanel, in March 2022. Grace Kelley/Facebook

The Millbrook Police Department did not return calls for comment.

Kelley — Judd’s daughter with businessman Arch Kelley III, her first husband — has a history of trouble with the law.

In 2015, she was arrested in Nashville, Tenn., and later pleaded guilty to possessing meth.

After she left her court-ordered rehab program, she was sentenced to eight years in prison, but was allowed a temporary leave to welcome her daughter, Kaliyah Chanel, in March 2022.

She was released in December 2022 but by May 2023 was arrested again for violating an order of protection and her parole.

“I just flattened an eight-year sentence, so I’m trying to get back on my feet, but I have no help from family. I have no help from anybody,” she told The Post.

“And I’m trying to do it the right way. I’m trying not to sell drugs. I’m trying not to sell myself. But when you don’t have anybody, what do you do?”

When asked what she would like to say to Wynonna if she could, she said, “I’m innocent.”

Wynonna Judd didn’t return messages seeking comment.