WWE US Title #1 Contender’s Tournament To Begin On 12/8 WWE SmackDown

Eight stars will compete for a shot at the WWE United States Championship.

As Logan Paul announced on the December 1 episode of WWE SmackDown, an eight-man tournament will begin on the December 8 episode. Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, an NXT star, Bobby Lashley, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory will compete in the tournament. The winner will earn a shot at Paul’s WWE United States Championship.

Kevin Owens confronted Paul, called him being in WWE a nightmare, and vowed to dethrone him. Paul fired back by saying he would only need six seconds to knock out Owens. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory interrupted and tried to find common ground with Paul, but Owens dropped Theory with a punch. He then faced Waller in a singles match.

Paul won the WWE United States Championship by defeating Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel. As of this writing, he has not defended the title.

