WWE cuts are underway.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) reports that some WWE employee cuts have been confirmed, including Senior VP of Entertainment Relations Kristen Prouty, who had held the role for almost 20 years. Sapp writes that she was “instrumental in helping land the Logan Paul deal.”

Sapp also write that Tavia Hartley has been let go. Harley joined the com[any in 2021, and she had been listed as a Talent Operations and appearances manager.

The report notes that there is no word of any talent cuts.

WrestleZone will monitor the situation and provide more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: TKO Merges WWE And UFC Live Event Groups

The post WWE Releases Some Employees, Including SVP Of Entertainment Relations appeared first on Wrestlezone.