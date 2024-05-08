WWE RAW will remain on USA Network for the fourth quarter of 2024 before the show moves to Netflix.

As previously announced, WWE RAW will move to Netflix in January 2025. However, with RAW’s deal with USA Network ending in the fall of 2024, it had been unclear how the show would air until its premiere on Netflix.

On May 8, TKO reported their earnings for the first quarter of 2024. Among other highlights in the release, it was noted that WWE reached a $25 million deal with NBCUniversal. This will keep RAW on USA Network for the fourth quarter of 2024. In other words, RAW will air on USA through December 2024. (H/t Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics)

This means that RAW and SmackDown will both air on USA Network from September through December, as SmackDown is moving to the network in September.

$TKO earnings release mentions WWE made a $25 million deal with NBCU to keep Raw on USA Network in Q4. pic.twitter.com/iIUVGiwNzq — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 8, 2024

RELATED: TKO President Says Talks With Netflix Were Initially About WWE NXT

The post WWE RAW To Remain On USA Network For Remainder Of 2024 appeared first on Wrestlezone.