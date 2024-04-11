WWE Pro Wrestler LA Knight hosting ‘meat & greet’ at local Giant Eagle

Calling all WWE fans! Pro Wrestler LA Knight will be visiting a local Giant Eagle next week.

LA Knight will be stopping at the Shaler Giant Eagle before Smackdown at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, April 19.

The wrestler will be hosting a “meat & greet” with Slim Jim samples while supplies last.

To buy tickets and to see the rules and guidelines for the event, click here.

