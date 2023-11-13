WWE Live Event Results (11/12): IYO SKY, Seth Rollins, And More

On November 12, WWE held a WWE Supershow live event from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.

The results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are as follows:

Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh (w/ Dominik Mysterio)

Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso

WWE Intercontinental Championship : Gunther (c) def. Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes def. The Miz

LA Knight def. Grayson Waller

WWE Women’s Championship : IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew McIntyre

