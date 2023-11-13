WWE Live Event Results (11/12): IYO SKY, Seth Rollins, And More

Colin Tessier
·1 min read
WWE Supershow Logo 2023
On November 12, WWE held a WWE Supershow live event from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.

The results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are as follows:

  • Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

  • Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh (w/ Dominik Mysterio)

  • Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso

  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Sami Zayn

  • Cody Rhodes def. The Miz

  • LA Knight def. Grayson Waller

  • WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew McIntyre

WrestleZone will have coverage of WWE RAW as it airs on November 13.

