WWE Live Event Results (11/12): IYO SKY, Seth Rollins, And More
On November 12, WWE held a WWE Supershow live event from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.
The results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are as follows:
Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh (w/ Dominik Mysterio)
Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Sami Zayn
Cody Rhodes def. The Miz
LA Knight def. Grayson Waller
WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair
WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew McIntyre
WrestleMania 40. pic.twitter.com/8KhZQGUBPA
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 13, 2023
WrestleZone will have coverage of WWE RAW as it airs on November 13.
The post WWE Live Event Results (11/12): IYO SKY, Seth Rollins, And More appeared first on Wrestlezone.