WWE Crown Jewel: John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa Result

John Cena was unable to pick his first televised singles win since 2018 today at WWE Crown Jewel against Solo Sikoa.

The finish of the match saw Solo Sikoa hit multiple Samoan Spikes on John Cena until he finally put the WWE Legend out of his misery with a pinfall victory.

John Cena and Sikoa trade strikes. Cena traps Sikoa in a wrist lock. John tries to break Sikoa’s thumb before sending him out of the ring. Cena slams Sikoa’s head into the ring steps twice. Sikoa floors Cena with an uppercut. Cena tries to fire up, but he runs right into a spinning heel kick. Sikoa works over Cena. Sikoa tries the Samoan Spike. Cena ducks and locks Sikoa in the STF. Sikoa turns it into a pin. Cena kicks out. Head kick by Sikoa. Sikoa DVDs Cena into the corner. Suplex by Sikoa. Cena kicks out. Five moves of by Cena. Cena tries the AA.

The Finish

Sikoa escapes and hits a Samoan drop. Corner hip attack by Sikoa. Cena blocks the Samoan Spike and hits a chokeslam. Sikoa kicks out. Cena tries the AA again. Sikoa avoids it and lands Spinning Solo. Cena kicks out. Cena blocks ANOTHER Samoan Spike. John Cena takes Sikoa down into the STF again. Sikoa breaks the hold and lands the Samoan Spike. Both men are down.

Cena and Sikoa get to their feet at the same time. Sikoa Spikes Cena two more times. Cena rolls around in pain before struggling to get to his feet. Cena uses the ropes to pull himself up. Sikoa Spikes Cena for a fourth time. Cena isn’t moving. Sikoa lifts Cena’s head off the mat and hits another five Samoan Spikes in a row. Sikoa finally pins Cena.

Winner- Solo Sikoa

