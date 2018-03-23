Writers reveal Thanos will be sympathetic in Avengers: Infinity War

Thanos is the most mysterious element at the heart of Infinity War. As much as we’ve had glimpses at him in various movies over the course of the MCU, we don’t know much about what drives him.

And, as it turns out for those of us who assumed he’d be the most despicable villain in Marvel movie history, we really don’t know what drives him, because – even though he wants to kill half the universe – according to the film’s writers, he’s going to be sympathetic.

“Another one of the things we set out to do in this was, if Thanos is just a bad guy, then you’re dead in the water. It’s just a bad guy, you know? You get bored pretty quickly after he’s torn off the first few heads and we have 2 movies,” writer Christopher Markus told Screenrant.

“So, hopefully you’ll come away from this the same way you do in the comics where he started off as a rogue villain but he’s his own thing now. Where you go, ‘I can’t say he was wrong,’” Markus continued.

As for how much Thanos we’re going to get in Infinity War, it sounds like it’ll be a lot.

“In many ways it’s Thanos’ movie,” co-writer Stephen McFeely confirmed.

We’re not quite sure how McFeely and Markus are going to make us like the dude who’s probably going to kill Captain America and Iron Man, but we’re excited to find out!

Here’s the official synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War:

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their super hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

