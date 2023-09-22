Writers Guild and Studios Conclude Latest Bargaining Session, More Talks Expected Friday

After a long day of bargaining on issues including A.I. and data transparency, Thursday’s meeting between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers concluded without a statement from either side.

Sources familiar with the negotiations say that much of the session was spent alternating between the parties meeting together followed by numerous caucuses, where labor and management met amongst themselves. The negotiations, which started around 8:30 a.m. and concluded around 6 p.m. at the AMPTP’s offices in the Sherman Oaks Galleria, covered issues surrounding the WGA’s top priorities including artificial intelligence and residual compensation tied to the success of individual streaming projects.

The studio-side sources noted moves were made on both and there is still more work to be done regarding both of those issues as well as TV staffing requirements. One of the central issues regarding streaming transparency and compensation is the measure by which success may be calculated. And according to multiple studio-side source who were briefed on the discussions, A.I. remained a sticking point for both parties during the session.

As of press time, neither the AMPTP nor the WGA had commented on the talks or announced a new date for bargaining. However, The Hollywood Reporter understands the two sides are expected to meet again on Friday, with four top Hollywood executives also in attendance.

Once again, those major leaders — Disney’s Bob Iger, Universal’s Donna Langley, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav — took part in the bargaining session on Thursday, as they did on Wednesday. Their highly unusual attendance (major Hollywood companies usually dispatch their labor relations executives to handle negotiations) as well a joint statement produced by the WGA and the AMPTP, their first in this contentious round of 2023 negotiations, sparked some optimism among observers on Wednesday that progress was being made. Rumors flew around the industry on Thursday that a deal was close, or imminent.

But the talks concluded on Thursday evening without a deal, even as sources emphasized that compromises were being made.

At 143 days long so far, the ongoing WGA strike is now closing in on the lengthiest strike in the union’s history: the 1988 work stoppage, which extended for 154 days. The length, and the crucial addition of the SAG-AFTRA strike that began on July 14, has tested labor solidarity, studio pocketbooks and wills across the industry.

Kim Masters contributed reporting.

