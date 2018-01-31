Writer of 'Real Women Have Curves' says Oscar hopeful 'Lady Bird' is a 'white version' of her movie

Screenwriter and playwright Josefina López has said that Lady Bird, the Oscar-nominated movie directed and written by Greta Gerwig bears something of a resemblance to her own play – and later a movie – Real Women Have Curves.

In fact, she told the website Re Mezcla that she sees it as simply a ‘white version’ of her movie.

“I enjoyed it and at moments kept thinking, ‘Wow, the mother is like the mom in my movie. Wow, they aren’t going to let her go to college, like Ana,’” she said.

“I also deserve a place in Hollywood and the opportunity to continue telling impactful stories. I co-wrote a better version of Lady Bird that challenges the status quo.

“I wish my film had been appreciated [the same way].”

López first penned the play of Real Women Have Curves in the late 80s, before it was made into a movie in 2002.

Starring America Ferrera, it received the Special Jury Prize at the 2002 Sundance Film, and an Independent Spirit Award, as well as being recognised at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

It also received substantial critical acclaim.

Gerwig’s movie, starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, has also been hailed, with a near perfect 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.





It scored five nominations in all for this year’s Academy Awards, for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, while Curves received no Oscar nominations.

Both movies tell the story of a young girl hoping to go to college, to a backdrop of money troubles, and featuring a tough matriarch character.

