'Wrinkle in Time' wins New Year's weekend with new teaser, character posters

Disney made an absolute mint last March with Beauty and the Beast ($1.2 billion globally), so it’s no surprise that the studio is intent on duplicating that success by releasing its latest star-studded fantasy adventure almost exactly one year later. Though based on Madeleine L’Engle’s popular 1962 novel, A Wrinkle in Time (out March 9), won’t have the same name-brand recognition as that prior Disney Princess hit, which is why the studio is going all-out to make sure movie fans are well prepared for the upcoming Ava DuVernay-helmed work — and that was once again proven over New Year’s weekend, when the studio celebrated the flipping of the calendar (a wrinkling of time, if you will) by debuting a brand new online trailer as well as three motion posters of its supernatural characters.

On the morning of Dec. 31, A Wrinkle in Time premiered a 30-second teaser for the film, which only briefly suggests the basic premise of its light years-traveling warrior saga, about a young girl (Storm Reid) who goes searching for her missing scientist father (Chris Pine) in the far reaches of the galaxy.

At midnight, we tesser to 2018 #WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/KiZhfrpHMf — A Wrinkle In Time (@WrinkleInTime) December 31, 2017





While that brief promo is wise not to give away too many surprises — instead focusing heavily on out-of-this-world imagery — the film’s Twitter also spent the early hours of the new year dropping three new motion-enhanced profile shots of Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon, who play Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Whatsit, respectively, three celestial beings who help Reid’s heroine (and her friends) on her quest to free her father from captivity.









.@RWitherspoon is Mrs. Whatsit ✨ Welcome to 2018, warriors. pic.twitter.com/UDth9uKceT — A Wrinkle In Time (@WrinkleInTime) January 1, 2018





On the heels of its late-November trailer, A Wrinkle in Time made sure to send off 2017 with a bang. Now that it has definitively won New Year’s Eve weekend, the big-budget film will aim to win over moviegoers nationwide.

A Wrinkle in Time arrives in theaters on March 9.

