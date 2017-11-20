'A Wrinkle in Time' trailer: A thrilling fantasy journey for Disney's newest warrior

Not all warriors need superpowers — some of them just need science, and love. The new trailer for A Wrinkle in Time delves into the story of Meg Murray (Storm Reid), an ordinary girl who is called to an extraordinary quest by three supernatural beings (played by Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling). Watch it above.

As the trailer reveals, Meg — who will soon be called a “warrior” by the voice of Oprah — starts out as an underachiever and a troublemaker. She blames her misbehavior on the disappearance of her astrophysicist father (Chris Pine), who is presumed dead after an experiment with time travel, a concept she and her mother (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) explain in a charming demonstration to her friend Cal (Levi Miller). However, Meg soon learns that her father is alive, and that she is the only one who can save him against the dark forces of the universe. The trailer previews the dazzling but perilous interplanetary journey undertaken by Meg, Cal, and Meg’s brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe) in order to locate and rescue her father. In addition to the three female guides, the trailer highlights Zach Galifianakis’s character, the Happy Medium; Michael Peña’s red-eyed villain; and a mysterious flying creature. (If you’ve read the book, you probably have a guess.)

The Disney film, directed by Ava DuVernay, is the first theatrical film adaptation of the beloved 1962 sci-fi/fantasy novel by Madeleine L’Engle.

A Wrinkle in Time opens in theaters on March 9.

