‘Wow!’: Jimmy Fallon Cracks Up At Answer In Donald Trump-Cartoon Quote Game

Jimmy Fallon put “The Tonight Show” audience to the test on Thursday to see if they could tell if a quote had been said by presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump or a cartoon character.

Fallon showed real quotes from the former president or an animated series and asked audience members to vote.

The audience was split on many of the lines, such as “Take me home, mommy, this is too tough for me” and “Come on, everyone! We’ve got a wall to finish.”

One of the actual answers had Fallon cackling.

“Wow! It was him,” he could only respond.

Check out the video here:

And watch Fallon’s monologue here:

