World's largest Buc-ee's set to open in Texas. Here's how big it will be

Everything's bigger in Texas, including Buc-ee's.

The world's largest Buc-ee's travel center is set to open June 10 in Luling, about 51 miles south of Austin, according to a news release from the company. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m., and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon.

The colossal Buc-ee's will take up more than 75,000 square feet and replace the city's current store, which was the first-ever Buc-ee's travel center, built in 2003. The center will feature 120 fuel pumps, as well as thousands of snack and meal options. It will also create at least 200 jobs, according to the release. The new store will be located at 10070 I-10.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to the world’s largest Buc-ee’s travel center right here in the great state of Texas," Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development Stan Beard said, according to the release. "It’s particularly exciting, considering this is the Buc-ee’s that started it all, so we are really looking forward to celebrating with the incredible people of Luling."

Where are Buc-ee's located?

Buc-ee's started in Texas, but the chain began expanding to other states in 2019. It now has travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Colorado, and it broke ground on centers in Virginia and Mississippi earlier this year.

Here's a map of Buc-ee's locations in Texas:

Locations currently being built or planned include:

Smiths Grove, Kentucky: 2024

Amarillo, Texas: 2025

Brunswick, Georgia: 2025

Rockingham County, Virginia: 2026

Boerne, Texas: 2026

In total, there are 50 Buc-ee's locations across Texas and the South, according to the release.

