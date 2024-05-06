'World's largest bounce house': Big Bounce America coming to Macomb County park

Bounce house lovers, get ready — the "world's largest bounce house" is coming back to Michigan, this time with an even bigger bounce house and new activities, according to organizers.

The Big Bounce America 2024 tour will make its metro Detroit stops later in May, coming to Steffens Park in Fraser in Macomb County.

The world's largest bounce house will come to Detroit this summer as part of The Big Bounce America tour.

"We need more fun in the world, and what better way to bring that into 2024 than with a 24,000 sq. ft. bounce house," said Noa Visnich, tour manager for Big Bounce America, in a news release. "The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced."

This year, they say, the bounce house will be 24,000 square feet and 32 feet tall. Inside, there will be gigantic slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops inside, as well as oversized figures of various colors, shapes and sizes.

OctoBlast, a deep-sea themed bounce and foam inflatable with underwater activities, is one of the attractions at The Big Bounce America coming to metro Detroit in May 2024.

The Big Bounce America is made up of attractions, including several new additions: the Guinness-certified World's Largest Bounce House; OctoBlast, a deep-sea themed bounce and foam inflatable with underwater activities and music; Sport Slam, which features a customized sports arena; a 900-foot-long obstacle course known as The Giant; and a space-themed attraction known as airSPACE.

Tickets are available online, starting at $22. All-access tickets include a three-hour event pass with a timed bounce house session and unlimited access to OctoBlast, Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE.

Sport Slam, which features a customized sports arena, is one of the attractions of The Big Bounce coming to metro Detroit in May 2024.

The Big Bounce America 2024 tour will visit metro Detroit May 18-19 and May 24-26. Advance tickets are encouraged as the events are expected to sell out.

The Big Bounce America tour will return to Michigan this summer, coming to Grand Rapids on June 28-30 and Frankenmuth on Aug. 8-10.

