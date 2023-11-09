World youth art show to open at folk art center

Nov. 9—MOREHEAD "Nature and People" is the theme of the Kentucky International Youth Arts Competition, which will have its opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Kentucky Folk Art Center, 102 W. First St.

The competition started last year, as the center worked with Morehead State University, the Italian Culture and Art Exchange Association and the China Shengxiny Art Center to make it happen.

Since its launch on May 1, the competition has received attention from students in many countries and regions around the world, such as Spain, France, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia.

The competition aims to encourage children understand art, love art and to gain understanding and tolerance of different worlds and cultures through the interpretation of each other's works and each teenager's unique "art."

The show will run through Jan. 8; outstanding works from this competition will be invited to be exhibited in Treviso, Italy, on June 6.