The world of Korean noir: Extreme violence, dwelt on with relish, seems to be de rigueur

Film noir is an elusive and protean genre – so much so, some might question whether it can even be considered a genre. Should it rather be defined as a ‘style’, a ‘mode’, a ‘cycle’, a ‘state of mind’? Does ‘film noir’ just refer to those black-and-white American films produced during the classic period, 1940 to 1958? For the purists, ‘Korean noir’ might be dismissed as a contradiction in terms. But these days, most critics would probably agree that authentically noir films, and films drawing on noir-esque elements, can be made anywhere and at any time.

Even during the heyday of Hollywood noir, other countries were dabbling in the same shadowy pool. In Britain, Carol Reed directed Odd Man Out (1947) and The Third Man (1949), both sharing a key noir theme: the man on the run. As does another British film boasting what must surely qualify as the archetypal noir title, Night and the City (1950), directed by the American-born expat Jules Dassin. Dassin moved on to Paris, where he directed another noir classic, Rififi (1955) – an ultra-French heist movie that explores a further common theme of noir, that of loyalty and betrayal.

Another leading practitioner of Gallic noir was Jean-Pierre Melville, whose crime movies – Bob le Flambeur (1956), Le Doulos (1963), Le Samuraï (1967) – brought a dark stylised poise to the mythology of the gangster film. In Japan, elements of noir were creeping into the modern-day films of Akira Kurosawa: The Bad Sleep Well (1960) and High and Low (1963).

How to define noir? Paul Schrader’s often quoted: “It is not defined… by conventions of setting and conflict, but rather by the most subtle qualities of tone and mood.” ‘Most subtle’ might be questioned; even in its Hollywood heyday, noir could easily spill over into excess. And in 21st-century Korean noir restraint barely figures. Extreme violence, dwelt on with relish, seems to be de rigueur. Prolonged scenes of torture are frequent. Extensive combat sequences involving multiple assailants wielding assorted weapons, accompanied by copious bloodshed, are extended beyond all plausibility. Blatant and endemic corruption is almost a given element.

Often, Korean noirs pivot on matters of loyalty and betrayal. A protagonist may be a member of a criminal hierarchy who fails to exhibit total loyalty to the boss. Sun-woo, protagonist of Kim Jee-woon’s A Bittersweet Life, offers a case in point. Hotel manager and enforcer for the hotel’s crime-lord owner, he allows one brief humane impulse to divert him from orders. Retribution follows at once: he’s humiliated, beaten up, tortured and finally buried alive. A similar plot with an all-female slant fuels Han Jun-hee’s Coin Locker Girl (2015), whose heroine is a street orphan raised by her adoptive mother, a Fagin-like Incheon gang boss, to do her dirty work. Like Sun-woo, she succumbs to a moment of pity for one of her designated victims, which runs her into serious trouble with ‘Mom’.

A variant of this plot-structure underlies Kim Sung-soo’s Asura: The City of Madness. Han Do-kyung is a rogue cop in the pay of the corrupt Mayor Park. But when he kills a fellow officer he comes to the attention of a Chief Prosecutor who’s out to get the mayor and demands Han’s help. Han’s loyalties are now pulled two ways – and things can only end badly.