Woody Harrelson punched drunk man who took his picture, police say

Woody Harrelson was involved in a physical altercation in Washington, D.C., but investigators believe he was acting in "self-defense."

Metropolitan Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck confirms to Yahoo Entertainment authorities responded to a "reported assault" on Wednesday night at the rooftop bar of the Watergate Hotel. The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. when a man, whom cops say was "intoxicated," started taking photos of Harrelson and his daughter.

Actor Woody Harrelson involved in altercation at Washington, D.C. bar. (Photo: Reuters)

The True Detective star went over and asked the individual to delete the pictures when "a dispute ensued." The drunk man "lunged" at Harrelson who then hit the individual. There were multiple witnesses who backed up Harrelson's story and the award-winning actor is not under investigation. Charges are pending on the aggressor, Sternbeck notes. The investigation remains ongoing.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Harrelson's rep but did not immediately receive a response.

Harrelson is in town shooting the HBO series The White House Plumbers, which is about the Watergate scandal.