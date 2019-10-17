Woody for president? 'Zombieland 2' star tells us what he'd do in the Oval Office

In the long-awaited new sequel Zombieland: Double Tap, apocalypse survivors Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) take up residence in the White House — because why not if no one else is living there?

"I think I would've made a damn fine president," Harrelson’s character says as he kicks up his feet up on the president's desk in the Oval Office in the follow-up to the 2009 sleeper hit Zombieland. Although we haven't (yet) been overrun by the undead in the here and now, we needed to know: Would Woody, who occasionally turns up on Saturday Night Live as former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, want to be prez in real life?

"I'm not sure I could take the pay cut or the scrutiny," Harrelson told Yahoo Entertainment at the film's Los Angeles press day, where he was joined by Eisenberg, Stone and Breslin (watch above). "But I like the idea of implementing some new ideas."

New costars Rosario Dawson and Zooey Deutch are all for it.

"We'd all eat a lot better and a lot healthier, that's for sure," said Dawson of what a Harrelson presidency would look like. Harrelson has been called "a vegan icon" for promoting a raw, plant-based diet.

"A lot less plastic," Deutch said, referencing the actor's environment work before listing another thing Harrelson is widely known for: "Possibly more marijuana."

"Not a possibility. An absolute number one priority," Dawson laughed.

What would Woody do if he took over the oval office for real, according to Woody?

"Well the first thing would be to just stop subsidizing all these giant industries," Harrelson said. "And subsidize recycling and solar [energy]. Subsidize the good things and give tax breaks to people who are trying to do a good thing instead of subsidizing the bad things."

Zombieland: Double Tap opens Friday. Watch the trailer:

