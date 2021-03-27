Woody Allen Interview From CBS News’ ‘Sunday Morning’ Will Debut on Paramount Plus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Steinberg
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Filmmaker Woody Allen, whose career has been marred by sexual abuse allegations made in 1992 by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, has granted a rare interview that will be streamed on Paramount Plus as part of a broader “CBS Sunday Morning” package.

CBS News says the interview, recorded in July of last year, represents Allen’s first in-depth television interview in nearly three decades. Lee Cowan, a national correspondent and substitute anchor for “Sunday Morning,” who conducted the interview, will anchor the special, titled “The Woody Allen Interview,” which will be available on Paramount Plus starting March 28. The program will also include an interview with Dylan Farrow conducted by Gayle King in 2018 and a new segment from Erin Moriarty that examines what happens when artists are accused of morally questionable acts.

More from Variety

“Lee Cowan sat down with Woody Allen in July 2020 following the release of his memoir for what would be Allen’s first significant television interview in nearly three decades. The interview, which occurred last summer during an active news cycle, is being presented now given the renewed interest in the controversy surrounding the filmmaker,:” CBS News said in a statement. “The exclusive for Paramount Plus offers the ability to explore Allen, his career, and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story demands.”

CBS News did not offer details on the subjects Allen addressed in the interview, or provide information on any of his responses. Allen, 85, has long denied his daughter’s claims. He has never been charged with a crime by a court.

But the allegations against him have followed him for years. They have risen anew with the debut of a four-part documentary series, “Allen v. Farrow,” that launched earlier this year on WarnerMedia’s HBO. In that series, Dylan Farrow speaks on camera for the first time about her experiences. The series includes home movies from Allen’s former partner, Mia Farrow, that include Dylan at age 7 describing what Allen allegedly did to her. Audio recordings Mia Farrow made of phone conversations with Allen are also presented. Allen is married to Soon-Yi Previn, an older daughter of his former partner.

Allen did not take part in that project, and he is not likely to address it in the interview, which took place more than half a year ago. The interview with Allen was conducted several months after Hachette Book Group said it would not publish an Allen autobiography, “Apropos of Nothing,” in which he denies Dylan Farrow’s allegations and discusses the sadness he feels over his estrangement from his daughter. The book was brought to market by Arcade Publishing. The interview was also recorded as the country grappled with the coronavirus pandemic and a national protest over the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, two events that likely occupied CBS News executives and news production resources at the time.

The decision to present the program via the recently launched streaming service may raise eyebrows. The special at present seems unlikely to be broadcast on the traditional CBS network, due to its length, subject matter and the desire to show the interview with the accompanying segments.

ViacomCBS has made news a core offering of Paramount Plus, using the phrase “Breaking News” in the new service’s marketing slogan. The live-streaming news service CBSN, which offers a live feed as well as feeds from CBS owned stations, is part of Paramount Plus. So too is “60 Minutes Plus,” an offshoot of the venerable CBS News Sunday magazine show that features a new set of correspondents who can present segments that go as long as 20 to 30 minutes.

“Sunday Morning” has been on the air since 1979. Originally conceived as the TV equivalent of a Sunday-morning newspaper, the program has become part of a weekend ritual for many of its viewers. Aside from the occasional special or anniversary program, however, “Sunday Morning” has not regularly extended itself to other properties (it was in 2018 at the center of a ticketed theater event that put anchor Jane Pauley in front of a live audience). The Paramount Plus debut hints at other formats that may be under consideration at ViacomCBS for some of its best-known news properties.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • "Gorilla Glue Girl" Tessica Brown Is Pregnant

    Tessica Brown, who went viral earlier this year for mistakenly using Gorilla Glue Adhesive on her hair, is expecting her first child with her fiancé and sixth baby overall.

  • "CBS Sunday Morning" special "The Woody Allen Interview" premieres March 28 on Paramount+

    Special will feature interviews with Allen, Dylan Farrow, and an exploration of whether controversial acts diminish an artist's legacy.

  • Paramount+ To Stream ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ Woody Allen Special With Never-Before-Aired Interview With Filmmaker From Last Year; 2018 Piece With Dylan Farrow

    CBS News is debuting a special on Woody Allen that will feature an exclusive, never-before-aired interview with the filmmaker done last year, following the publication of his memoir, as well as the CBS This Morning interview with Dylan Farrow, who has accused him of sexual abuse when she was a child. Allen has denied the […]

  • Canada's COVID-19 border problem exposed: Public health agency didn't know if most travellers followed quarantine rules, auditor general report reveals

    The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) "underestimated" the impact of the COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic, an audit by Canada's auditor general found.

  • Peggy Seeger: ‘Folk music is really un-PC. But oh, the tunes!’

    Peggy Seeger’s face flashes up on my computer screen from her home in Oxford. “Oh, there you are,” she says, then launches into bright, familiar conversation, sounding less like the grande dame of folk music and more like an old friend dropping by for tea. Her hair is short and white; her lipstick and scarf bright pink. Her striking features remain recognisable as those that, more than 60 years ago, inspired one of the most beautiful love songs ever written. Back in 1957, Seeger was 22 years old and in a relationship with Ewan MacColl, a married Scottish folk singer almost twice her age. That year, he composed The First Time Ever I Saw Her Face in homage to her beauty. Twenty years later, she would become his third wife, but at the time, Seeger says: “We weren’t talking to each other much, because I was living in California, and he was over here, and transatlantic calls were unbelievably expensive.” She laughs. “But I called him on my stepmother’s telephone bill, and he sang it over the phone to me. Such a happy song: it goes from the first kiss to being in bed together.” Seeger transcribed the song over the phone, and recorded it in a high, sweet fluttering voice, accompanying herself on autoharp. Strikingly lovely though it is, it wasn’t until Roberta Flack made her own darkly sensuous recording of the song in 1972 that it became a modern pop standard. “We were horrified!” says Seeger, laughing. In Flack’s version, “three-quarters of the tune is not the tune that Ewan wrote. We thought it was horrendous. Never mind, the royalties still come in.” Seeger has had an extraordinary life in music: her 70 solo and collaborative albums, combining traditional songs with her own lyrically intricate compositions, are a landmark in modern folk. But, she suggests, her new album – out next month and called First Farewell – may be her last. “I’m 85. I have arthritis in my hands. My voice is not what it used to be,” she says. “There’s notes that trouble me. I don’t want to fade out, I want to go out with a bang. I’m proud of this album. It has songs about memory, correlating joy and sorrow, past and present, hello and farewell, it feels like a good note to end on.”

  • Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Tahj Mowry Among Five Cast in ABC Pilot ‘Black Don’t Crack’

    Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Tahj Mowry, Isaiah Mustafa, and Beth Grant have all been cast in ABC’s multi-cam comedy pilot “Black Don’t Crack,” Variety has learned. The group joins previously announced series star Sherri Shepherd. The show follows three former sorority sisters (Shepherd, Atkins, Campbell) who lost touch after college and reunite during a pivotal […]

  • Nikki Haley says Biden doesn't criticize China by sharing clip from news conference where the president ripped into Xi Jinping

    Republicans like Haley have frequently sought to paint Biden as soft on China, even as he's made competing with Beijing a top priority.

  • Wendell Scott Broke Down Barriers for Minorities in NASCAR

    NASCAR’s first full-time Black driver overcame racism and lesser equipment to win.

  • True Thompson Makes Her Commercial Debut in Nurtec Ad with Mom Khloé Kardashian: 'The Cutest'

    The ad aired during the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

  • Riverdale Star Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan Split: Report

    Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan went Instagram official back in September

  • Alabama TV Weatherman Finds Out a Tornado Struck His Home – While He’s on Air

    On Thursday, Alabama meteorologist James Spann got a big surprise while reporting on a wave of severe storms Thursday, as he received news during the broadcast that his own home had been damaged by a Tornado. Spann left mid-broadcast and when he came back on the air, he explained that “the reason I had to step out: we’ve had major damage at my house. My wife is OK. A tornado came right through there and it’s not good. It’s bad. It’s bad.” Ultimately, Spann got lucky. According to his wife, a massive tree missed his house — she was protected in their personal storm shelter, built to withstand F5 tornados. Also Read: Yo-Yo Ma Plays Surprise Concert After Vaccination (Video) “Had a scare today. As I often say, tornadoes happen to real people, at a real place, at a real time,” Spann tweeted after the broadcast. He also shared a post from Facebook that thanked people for checking in and explaining more about the situation. Had a scare today. As I often say, tornadoes happen to real people, at a real place, at a real time. pic.twitter.com/uoGxcKAJZE — James Spann (@spann) March 26, 2021 “My wife was at home when it hit, but she got the warning, was in our home shelter, and is fine, Spann wrote. “While we have lost many trees, the home is intact and we will not have to ‘rebuild.'” Spann ended his post by asking readers to help others in the state who suffered worse damage and thanked them for their kindness. Read original story Alabama TV Weatherman Finds Out a Tornado Struck His Home – While He’s on Air At TheWrap

  • Scotland’s renewable energy matched 97 percent of demand in 2020

    97.4 percent of Scotland's gross electric consumption came from clean energy sources in 2020.

  • NBA Rumors: What Danny Ainge told Marcus Smart about trade talks

    Marcus Smart was a popular subject of Celtics trade rumors, but Danny Ainge reportedly offered some reassurance to his veteran point guard.

  • Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital

    Manila and nearby provinces will return to stricter quarantine measures from Monday, a senior official said on Saturday, as the Philippines battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that has strained hospitals. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the measures, which will be in place until April 4, will ban non-essential movement, mass gatherings, dining in restaurants. Roque said the government will intensify tracing and conduct house-to-house visits to search for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

  • Ainge hopes Fournier addition can re-energize fading Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) Celtics president Danny Ainge didn't get everything he wanted at the trade deadline. What he did was send reserve point guard Jeff Teague and two future second-round draft picks to Orlando in exchange for 28-year-old Evan Fournier, a wing scorer and playmaker Ainge believes can take at least some pressure off Boston's core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker, and re-energize his team over the latter part of its schedule. Boston entered Friday at 21-23, having lost six of eight since returning from the All-Star break.

  • Seth Rogen Confirms Emma Watson Walked Off the Set of This Is the End : 'No Hard Feelings'

    "I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know?" the actor-director said during an interview with British GQ

  • Anonymous Songwriters Group Calls for Artists to Stop Demanding Royalties for Songs They Didn’t Write

    As the music-publishing market continues to heat up to unprecedented levels, songwriter groups have begun speaking out for more equitable treatment. On the heels of a “Pay Songwriters” petition launched in the U.K. last week calling for greater compensation for songwriters comes a social media post from an anonymous group calling itself “The Pact” calling […]

  • Soccer Star Proposed to at Final Match After Announcing Retirement to Support Partner's Cancer Diagnosis

    "This is bigger than the sport. He is my absolute world," Rhali Dobson said of her now-fiancé Matt Stonham

  • Royal Family still feeling 'deep sadness' over rift with Harry and Meghan

    Things are very different because of the retirement of Prince Philip, an expert has said.