‘Wonka’ Tops International Box Office With Delicious $43.2 Million, But Struggles in China

“Wonka,” a look at how the famous chocolatier Willy Wonka honed his ability to satisfy a sweet tooth, opened to $43.2 million to top the international box office. The fantasy film stars Timothée Chalamet in the title role and opens domestically next weekend.

The Warner Bros. release got off to a hot start overseas, debuting in 37 markets, including Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan and the U.K. — “Wonka’s” $11.1 million start in the latter country is the studio’s second-biggest opening of the year, ranking just behind “Barbie.” Like many recent Hollywood films, “Wonka” struggled in China, earning a measly $3.2 million. The studio noted that outbreaks of the flu and a cold front across much of the country may have depressed ticket sales. In addition to the U.S., the film will debut in 40 more international markets next weekend.

Illumination and Universal’s “Migration” opened to $6.5 million from its first 18 markets, including China where it earned a paltry $1 million. The animated film, which was written by “White Lotus” creator Mike White, opens stateside on Dec. 22. It follows a family of mallards as they set out on vacation. The voice cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and Danny DeVito. Benjamin Renner (“Ernest & Celestine”) directs the movie. Illumination produced “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which was one of the year’s biggest hits.

Also of note, “Napoleon,” Ridley Scott’s sprawling look at the French leader, earned $16.1 million from 64 markets. That brings its global haul to $170.8 million. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby and was produced by Apple Original Films. Sony Pictures is distributing the picture.

