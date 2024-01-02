‘Wonka’ Dominates U.K., Ireland Holiday Box Office

Warner Bros.’ “Wonka” continued its golden run at the U.K. and Ireland box office with £6.6 million ($8.4 million) over the Dec. 29 weekend.

The Timothée Chalamet starrer now has a total of £43.8 million in the territory after four weekends on release.

Black Bear’s “Ferrari,” directed by Michael Mann and starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, raced to a £1.9 million debut in second place. In third position, in its second weekend, Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” collected £1.7 million for a total of £5.9 million.

Elysian’s “The Boy And The Heron,” directed by Miyazaki Hayao, bowed with £1.6 million in fourth place. Rounding off the top five was another debut, Sony’s “Anyone But You,” with £1.2 million.

The only other debut in the Top 10 was Disney’s “Next Goal Wins” with £844,604.

MUBI’s “Priscilla,” starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, and Warner Bros.’ “One Life,” starring Anthony Hopkins, both released wide across more than 300 sites each, on Monday, Jan. 1.

The wide release on Friday, Jan. 5, is Universal’s horror “Night Swim,” which is also opening across more than 300 locations. Trinity CineAsia is opening the highly anticipated “The Goldfinger,” which reunites legendary Hong Kong actors Tony Leung and Andy Lau some two decades after the “Infernal Affairs” trio of hit movies.

BFI Distribution is releasing “Scala!!!,” a documentary recounting the inside story of the infamous sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll repertory cinema in London, which inspired a generation during Britain’s turbulent Thatcher years. Sparky Pictures is opening sci-fi thriller “Blank,” which swept the major awards at the Boston Science Fiction Film Festival.

Icon is releasing comedy-drama “Bad Behaviour,” starring Jennifer Connelly, Ben Whishaw and Alice Englert, who also directed. The film bowed at Sundance last year and has had considerable festival play, including at Sydney, Sao Paolo and Stockholm.

