'Wonder Years' mom Alley Mills: Show canceled due to 'ridiculous' Fred Savage harassment lawsuit

It has been nearly 30 years since The Wonder Years premiered on ABC. The coming-of-age dramedy, set in the late ’60s and early ’70s, aired from 1988 to 1993, yet covered themes that remain relevant today. The series is still beloved by many; in 2016, Rolling Stone ranked The Wonder Years No. 63 on its list of 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

So why did the popular show — which won four Emmys and was nominated for dozens of awards during its tenure — really end after Season 6?

Twenty-five years before the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements swept Hollywood, the show was rocked by its own sexual harassment scandal — a scandal that, according to explosive allegations from one of the show’s stars, played a major role in the show’s cancellation.

Alley Mills, who played Fred Savage’s TV mom, Norma Arnold, sat down with Yahoo ahead of next week’s anniversary of the show’s debut and claimed for the first time that a lawsuit led to the show’s demise.

“When we shot the series finale … nobody knew whether or not The Wonder Years was going to be renewed,” Mills says, as seen in the video above. “And that’s because of a completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit that was going on against Fred Savage — who is, like, the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the Earth.”

In 1993, a 31-year-old costume designer for the show, Monique Long, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the show’s young stars, Fred Savage (who played Kevin Arnold), then 16, and Jason Hervey (who played older brother Wayne Arnold), then 20. Long alleged that the actors verbally and physically harassed her, and because of that, she claimed, she couldn’t do her job properly and was fired. Representatives for the show and for the actors vehemently denied these allegations years ago.

“So I just thought [the lawsuit] was a big joke and it was going to blow over,” Mills recalls. “It’s a little bit like what’s happening now — some innocent people can get caught up in this stuff; it’s very tricky. It was so not true. It was my dresser, and I don’t care if she’s listening — I probably shouldn’t be telling this, but I don’t care because it was so long ago and it’s gotta be over now.”

Mills claims that she “wasn’t allowed to talk” back then about the lawsuit, “which made me so upset. We had a gag order on us, and I wanted to scream on television, ‘This is ridiculous!’”

The lawsuit was dropped after an undisclosed out-of-court settlement was reached, a move that the actress alleges their network, ABC, was behind. “I just thought this was a joke. You know, they bought her off, which really made me mad,” she says. “That was incorrigible that the network did that; they should never have paid her off. They wanted to avoid a scandal or something, but it made them look guilty. You know, you don’t pay someone off when there was no crime, you just fire the girl.”

Jason Hervey, left, Fred Savage, and Alley Mills in the 1992 episode “Let Nothing You Dismay.” (Photo: ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) More

