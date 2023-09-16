‘The Wonder Years’ Canceled at ABC After Two Seasons

“The Wonder Years” has been canceled at ABC after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

Based on the 1988 sitcom of the same name, the reimagined series followed a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. As he looks back on his childhood with the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” during the late 1960s.

Don Cheadle, narrated the series as adult Dean Williams. He was joined among the cast by Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment executive produced the series along with the show’s original star, Fred Savage. Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. The series is produced by 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios.

