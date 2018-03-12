Wonder Woman Lynda Carter shares details of sexual harassment and abuse while shooting the original TV show

Lynda Carter says she experienced sexual harassment during the filming of Wonder Woman in the Seventies

Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter has revealed details of her own #MeToo stories in Hollywood.

The actress, who played the DC Comics hero from 1975-79, says she experienced sexual harassment and abuse while filming the TV show.

“There was a cameraman who drilled a hole in my dressing room wall on the Warner Brothers lot,” she told The Daily Beast. “They caught him, fired him, and drummed him out of the business.”

Carter goes onto say that she has “fended off my share” or sexual predator and aggressors thought she did not feel that she could report any of them: “Who you are going to tell except your girlfriends and your circle of friends? You’d say or hear, ‘Stay away from that guy.’”

The actress says that one abuser in particular is currently getting justice served though would not reveal his identity.

Lynda Carter refuses to name names

“He’s already being done in,” Carter explained. “There’s no advantage in piling on again, and, I believe every woman in the Bill Cosby case.”

Neither Carter or her publicist would confirm if Bill Cosby was the man in question but he is accused of rape, drug facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, child sexual abuse, and sexual misconduct dating back to the mid-1960s.

Lisa Bonet recently spoke out about her onscreen dad, who she starred with in The Cosby Show from 1984-1992.

“There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed,” she told Porter magazine.

As well as Cosby, Vincent Cirrincione, Harvey Weinstein, David Copperfield, Israel Horovitz, Dustin Hoffman and James Toback are a number of powerful men who have been accused of sexual assault and/or misconduct.

