'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter signals importance of 'respecting trans people and affirming their identities' amid J.K. Rowling controversy

Lynda Carter tweeted that she "can't imagine how it makes any sense to use one's fame and resources to put others down." (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Lynda Carter took some time to let her fans know where she stands on trans rights.

Carter, best known for playing Wonder Woman in the hit 1970s TV show, tweeted a supportive message to the LGBTQ community on Tuesday, pushing the importance of respecting other people's identities.

"You don't have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities," she wrote. "Life is just too short. I can't imagine how it makes any sense to use one's fame and resources to put others down."

The message comes on the heels of J.K. Rowling's latest anti-trans tweet, which had many trans activists accusing her of perpetuating a false narrative that trans women are predators.

On Sunday, the Harry Potter author criticized the Scottish police for saying they'd allow rape suspects to self-identify as female should Scotland's proposed pro-trans policies take effect next year.

"War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman," Rowling wrote, referencing George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984, alongside a link to an article published in the U.K.'s The Sunday Times criticizing the "absurdity" of the issue.

Rowling's tweet came in the midst of plans to reform the Gender Recognition Act, which would make it easier for trans people in Scotland to be legally recognized by their true gender identity. In part, the new policies would remove medical checks for those seeking a gender recognition certificate and shorten the time frame people must live as their gender identity before it's legally recognized.

Following Carter's empowering message, many showed their appreciation, with one even calling her "a ray of hope."

Just adding to the thousands of folks in your replies: thank you so much, Lynda. I really wish you could understand how much this means to so many. Thanks for being a ray of hope. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 14, 2021

Linda, thank you for being a light in a world that isn't always kind trans and nonbinary people. I know you're going to get some backlash for speaking out for us, but I want you to know it matters. A lot. And if they start giving you a hard time on here, tag me in.💜 — Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) December 14, 2021

I have so much love and respect for you as a human being & as a cultural icon.



Thank you for living up to & exceeding every possible expectation tiny me had when running around in my Wonder Woman Underoos. ❤️ — M. Belanger is vaccinated (@sethanikeem) December 14, 2021

I couldn't be more amazed by you. As a 5 year old queer Chicano boy in the 70s, I twirled with you and all was right with the world. You are the epitome of beauty, class, and wisdom. — Omar González PhD (@Tennisnut19) December 15, 2021

thank you Lynda. I lost one childhood hero when all this went down, but it means the world to know that Wonder Woman herself is on our side 🏳️‍⚧️ — Catwoman-Core 🏳️‍⚧️🏴‍☠️ (@CatwomanCore) December 14, 2021

This isn't the first time Carter has defended the trans community. In October, she shut down transphobia on Twitter by declaring anyone could be Wonder Woman — even trans women.

Trans women are Wonder Women. End of story. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 19, 2021

